Amarinder asks party workers to burn effigies displaying pictures of ‘Badals’ in protest against drug menace

Even as the Congress has stepped up its campaign against drug menace in Punjab targeting the ruling Akali government and decided to burn effigies of ‘Chitta [drugs] Ravan’ on Monday, the Akali Dal has slammed the Congress accusing it of insulting the century-old cultural traditions for cheap political gains.

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress is set to corner the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government on the issue of drugs menace. Congress workers plan to burn effigies of ‘Chitta Ravan’ on October 17 across the State, as a mark of protest against the State government for its alleged failure to address the drugs problem in Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked party workers to burn the effigies displaying pictures of ‘Badals’ and ministers.

“I would myself burn ‘Chitta Raavan’ with the faces of ‘Badals’ in Ludhiana on October 18, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there and send out the message of prevailing drug menace,” said Capt. Singh. “Let them [the policemen] stop us. We will fight them every inch of the way.”