The government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that its decision to award Rs.1 crore compensation and job on compassionate grounds to the family of Haryana-based ex-army personnel Ram Kishan Grewal, who allegedly committed suicide three days ago over One Rank, One Pension, was a policy decision yet to be cleared by the Lieutenant-Governor.

Opposing two petitions filed by advocate Avadh Kaushik and Puran Chand Arya, the AAP government told a Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini that any challenge to its decision to award the compensation was premature. The Bench has reserved its decision on the same for November 14.

‘Decision illegal’

Mr. Kaushik had said in his petition that “the impugned decision/ actions of the Delhi government announced and declared by (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal on November 3 is not only illegal, arbitrary, biased, mala fide, motivated and amounting to misappropriation of public funds, but it is also a clear case of glorifying and abating an amiss, heinous and coward act of suicide; attempt and abatement of which is a crime under the India Penal Code”.

Objecting to Mr. Kejriwal announcing martyr status for Mr. Grewal, the petitioner said, “In order to take political mileage, instead of finding out the truth and correct reasons behind the suicide committed by the said ex-army personnel and taking the corrective measures to prevent such acts in future, Mr Kejriwal without considering the provisions and procedure of granting monetary compensation and without keeping in view the settled law for granting compassionate job, made the following statement…”