Clear path:After being granted relief from the court, residents and organisations have now demanded action against the officers who entered in a ‘faulty agreement’.—Photo: Special Arrangement

With Allahabad High Court making DND flyway free for commuters, residents demand action against erring officials

: Reacting to the Allahabad High Court’s order on making the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway free for commuters with immediate effect, Noida Authority chairman Rama Raman told The Hindu on Wednesday that the authority was committed to implementing the directions. Residents and organisations have now demanded action against the officers who entered in the ‘faulty agreement’.

Noida Authority CEO, P K Agarwal, said that the Noida Authority will chalk out a plan to implement the order after receiving a copy of the court order.

“The Noida Authority’s support played a major role in ensuring that the DND is toll-free,” said N P Singh, president of the Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA), which filed a PIL against the toll charged at DND.

The authority, in fact, saw a minor victory on July 15 last year when the concessionaire agreed to exempt some categories of commuters from paying the toll. The concessionaire also offered rebate on the two-way commute.

The Noida Authority has now recommended to the Uttar Pradesh government that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India conduct an audit into the contract agreement and accounts of the Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL).

For the last two years, the DND flyway had become an epicentre of protests. The BJP, BKU (Bhartiya Kisan Union), BJP leader and former UP Cabinet Minister Nawab Singh-led organisation Janhit Morcha, another organisation led by one Amit Bhati, FONRWA and Maulik Bharat had protested against the agreement between the Noida Authority and the NTBCL.

“The DND fly-way was developed at a cost of Rs. 408 crore. Now, the loss has come up to Rs.4,400 crore. As per the agreement, the Noida Authority is supposed to pay Rs. 4,400 crore to make the DND flyway free. It is a faulty agreement. We demand stringent action against the officials who finalised this agreement,” said Capt. Vikas Gupta of Maulik Bharat.

“The concessionaire claims to have suffered losses up to Rs. 3,000 crore. If it continues like this, the losses will go up to Rs. 50,000 crore by 2031. We will stage protests and fight to put the people responsible behind bars,” said Nawab Singh Nagar, former UP minister and BJP leader.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)

Taking a toll

DND was started in the year 2001, with the Mayur Vihar Link opened in 2008

NTBCL was assured of a 20 per cent return on investment per annum, which was to be calculated on ‘Total Project Cost’ (TPC) of project, i.e., more the cost, more the profit

Total Project Cost (TPC) included land acquisition, preparation, lease rentals, stamp duties, salaries, office expenses, legal fees and insurance

The DND Management keeps increasing TPC