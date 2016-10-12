seeing red:The BJP-led civic bodies had recently issued notices to the Health Department alleging that some of the clinics had encroached upon land or obstructed traffic.file photo

AAP government has decided not to open any more mohalla clinics in rented buildings

The Delhi government has decided to no longer open any mohalla clinics in rented buildings. The Health Department is now looking for space within government properties, including schools and offices of the Delhi Jal Board.

Sources said that around 10 schools have been shortlisted. “These schools have big grounds. Around 100 square yards is needed to open a clinic,” said an AAP MLA.

The mohalla clinics will be porta cabins, so no construction is needed. “These are temporary structures and can be easily dismantled. The entry for these clinics will be different from the school’s,” said the MLA.

Bypassing by-laws

The reason for running mohalla clinics in temporary structures is to bypass building by-laws and not involve the municipal corporations.

“The government doesn’t have land and other civic agencies aren’t cooperating. We have built temporary structures to avoid the municipal corporations,” the MLA said.

Recently, the BJP-led civic bodies had issued notices to the department alleging that some of the clinics had encroached or obstructed the way of traffic.

Sources say that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was never pleased with the idea of opening mohalla clinics in rented buildings.

The move also comes after both the Congress and the BJP accused the AAP government of nepotism and favouritism.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta had alleged that mohalla clinics were opened in buildings belonging to AAP workers and MLAs at high rent prices.

Feedback

With the international media also talking about the mohalla clinics, the government is going to launch a campaign to seek public feedback on the role of the clinics in providing effective medical care.

“Public feedback will help in deciding the location of the clinics and how to make them better. All MLAs and party workers will be roped in for the work,” said an AAP worker.

The government had earlier announced1,000 mohalla clinics by this year-end but the deadline has been pushed to next year.