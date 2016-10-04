Seat of crime:The house in Bawana Industrial Area from where the coin-minting factory was operating.Photo: Special Arrangement

Delhi Police to approach RBI over security features for coins

: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a probe into the seizure of counterfeit coins from a factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area.

The agency, according to the Delhi Police, suspects that those involved in the racket could be linked to groups based out of India.

Probe on

“Almost all the previous seizures, which have mainly been of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), had currency pumped in from abroad. We believe that the Rs. 40,000 we seized is just the tip of the iceberg. The scale of production could be way higher,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Pankaj Singh.

So far, the Delhi Police have arrested one Naresh, who claims to be a distributor working for brothers Sonu and Raju who were running the factory.

Mr. Singh added that since the seized coins with denominations of Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 were identical to the real ones, they would approach the Reserve Bank of India asking them for security features for coins.

Unanswered questions

The police are also probing as to how the use of heavy machines in the factory for at least a year had gone unnoticed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC), which manages industrial belts in outer Delhi.

“The machines were not the ones used in a mint, and it seems they had been modified to shape coins,” said Mr. Singh.

However, the dyes used in minting the coins were the ones used in RBI mints.

“How they were able to procure them is not known,” said Mr. Singh.

The police are also going to question the person who allegedly rented out the premises to the coin-makers. On Monday, The Hindu spoke to Ashok, who claims to be the owner of the house from where the factory was running.

He said he did not know either Sonu or Raju, and it was Naresh to whom he had rented out the factory for manufacturing sun films. Naresh, however, has told the police that he was only a supplier of coins.