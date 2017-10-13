CM’s WagonR stolen from Secretariat

Stolen property: CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves after a meeting . His car can be seen in the picture | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

The blue WagonR often used by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was stolen from outside the Secretariat here on Thursday afternoon. The police have registered a case.

The car, which was currently being used by Vandana Singh, Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing in-charge and media coordinator, was stolen from outside Gate No. 3. “I had parked it around 11.45 p.m. and when I came back at 2.30 p.m., it wasn’t there,” she said. Ms. Singh later filed a complaint at the IP Estate police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Randhawa said the police registered the FIR around 4 p.m.

“Several teams have been formed to look for the stolen car. CCTV footage of the area is being examined,” he said.

Ms. Singh said she was driving the car, registered in the party’s name, for the last two years. “It’s a 2005 model, so there’s no GPS tracker. However, there were security guards at the gate in the parking area,” she said.

State of law and order

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the theft of the Chief Minister’s car in broad daylight shows the state of the law and order in the city.

“CM’s personal car was lifted from outside the Delhi Secretariat and the entire event has been recorded by CCTV camera. People have been seeing the blue WagonR even before Arvind Kejriwal came to power. I would just like to say that it is the primary job of the Lieutenant-Governor to ensure that the police do their duty and maintain law and order in the city. The police report to him,” he said.

Primary responsibility

Mr. Bharadwaj said that if the Lieutenant-Governor fulfilled his primary responsibility of making the city safe, instead of interfering with the work of Delhi government, then cases of theft, murder, rape and other crimes would come down.