Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Lalita Kumarmangalam alleging that “politically motivated” cases are being “fostered” against his party's legislators.

Mr. Kejriwal's letter came a week after AAP leader Ashutosh was summoned by the women's body for his controversial blog in which he had defended sacked Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar over an “objectionable” CD, saying it was a “consensual” act and that he had done no wrong.

“My government is the first in our parliamentary history which has sacked three of its ministers when prima facie evidence of impropriety came to the fore. However, it is a matter of deep regret ...politically motivated cases are being foisted upon AAP legislators,” he said in the letter.

“Though you have been a BJP politician in the past, I am sure you will rise above your narrow political affiliations and find the full truth in the cases. As in the past my government will take exemplary action if credible evidence of wrongdoing is found against anyone," he added.

In the letter, Kejriwal also raked up the “snoopgate” issue when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. — PTI