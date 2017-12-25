CM urges L-G action on ashram

more-in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to intervene in the case of a self-styled godman, whose Ashram was raided in the Capital, to ensure the safety of women.

He also said that if any police personnel were involved in sabotaging the case, action should be taken against them.

Strict action

“I urge Hon’ble LG to personally intervene and ensure strict action against ashram and ensure safety of rescued girls. If any policeman acts malafide, strict action shud be taken against him [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also reacted and said that certain BJP leaders were involved in operating and protecting the godman and said that there was a nexus between them and the Delhi Police. In a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded the arrest of Virender Dev Dixit, the founder of the ashrams, many of which have come under the scanner of the police in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Party questions silence

In Delhi, around 41 girls have been rescued from two ashrams in Dwarka and Rohini. “It is an outcome of a nexus between the police and certain BJP leaders. Till now, the fake godman has not been arrested and it is still not known how many such centres are being run by him,” he said.

AAP’s chief spokesperson of the Delhi unit, Saurabh Bharadwaj, also demanded strict action against those involved in operating these ashrams. He also questioned why the BJP was keeping silent on the issue.

BJP condemns claims

“Why is the BJP silent? Are they involved? Did the police not act on the sex Ashram because of BJP bosses?,” he asked. Refuting all the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the BJP, like every other political party, follows Indian culture, respects all religions, and spiritual leaders.

“Trying to associate the BJP’s name with the recent exposes relating to the ashram is condemnable. The party has no association with the ashram’s activities. The police should keep a watchful eye on them in view of the recent undesirable activities,” he said.