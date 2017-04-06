Civic elections: some BJP, Cong candidates rejected

more-in

The Delhi State Election Commission on Wednesday rejected nominations of some BJP and Congress candidates as it scrutinised affidavits ahead of the April 23 municipal elections.

2,809 nominations valid

The State Election Commission went through 4,599 nominations that were received for the 272 wards till Monday. Though the process of compiling information from the 72 returning officers appointed to conduct the polls was on late on Wednesday night, as of 10 p.m. the State Election Commission said that 2,809 nominations were found to be valid. A total of 1,796 nominations were rejected as of 10.12 p.m.

The BJP found that four of its candidates had had their nominations rejected due to discrepancies. Among these were Vinod Nagar candidate Ravinder Negi, Abul Fazal Enclave candidate Jamal Haider, Baprola candidate Sanju Bala and Kishanganj candidate Monika Chhabra. While the party intended to appeal against Ms. Chhabra’s nomination being cancelled, sources said the BJP would throw its weight behind independent candidates in other wards.

The Congress, meanwhile, said that only one candidate’s nomination had been rejected. Sudha Sinha, candidate from Dwarka-A ward, was rejected because the person who proposed her nomination no longer lived in the same ward as delimitation had changed boundaries, said a senior party leader.