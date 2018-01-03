Civic body notice to hotels, guesthouses

more-in

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been tightening its leash on hotels and guesthouses in their jurisdictions over using their terrace to serve food or other commercial use.

The north corporation has sent out notices to around 150 such hotels and guesthouses in hubs such as Karol Bagh and Paharganj for violating the norms. Senior officials said that their civic agency does not permit these establishments to set up seating arrangements on the terrace.

Fine to be levied

“Notices have been sent out to over a 100 such hotels and guesthouses where rules were being flouted. A fine will also be levied on the owners,” a senior north corporation official said.

The hotel associations have, however, reacted strongly alleging that the civic agencies are sending out such notices wrongly to harass the hotel owners and mint money. After a notice was sent out to Roopam Hotel in Karol Bagh for violating norms on Monday, the Delhi Hotel Mahasangh came out against the north corporation.

Arun Gupta, president of the Delhi Hotel Mahasangh, said that the hotel had only placed four chairs on their terrace after guests had requested it and no commercial activities were operational there.

‘Nothing illegal’

“The guests had requested that four chairs be laid out on the terrace so that they can bask in the winter sun. There were no violations. The health officials are only harassing us,” Mr. Gupta said.

He reiterated that guesthouses are not restaurants which would reap commercial benefits from the running commercial activities in the terrace.

“We want to ask what these officers found in these hotels. Did they find any food and drinks being served there? Or was any dance bar being operated from there? Having seats is not illegal,” he said. The association said that they met with the senior officials of the civic body and have demanded immediate action against the concerned officers.