City begins 2018 on a cold note

It was a cold start to the year with the Capital recording the lowest minimum temperature of the season at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

It was a foggy morning as well with dense fog in the morning and haze continuing through the day with the maximum temperature also settling below the season's normal at 20.1 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog rolled in again at 9 p.m. in various parts of the city. The city's score on the Air Quality Index was also high and according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stood at 400. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels in the city at 6 p.m. stood at 311 and 471.5 ug/m3 respectively.

The forecast for January 2 says that dense fog is expected in the morning and mist/shallow fog is likely to continue during the day.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 20 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.