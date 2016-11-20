For the people:Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma welcoming a ‘Police Mitra’ at a function organised in Dwarka on Saturday.Photo: Special Arrangement

Over 280 people to assist police in crime prevention, traffic management

: The Delhi Police have begun roping in citizens to assist them with aspects of policing in the city.

A total of 284 people, including 49 women, have been enrolled in the scheme named ‘Police Mitra’. Launched in the city’s south-western range, the initiative is set to be rolled out in the rest of the Capital, too.

The suggestion for the scheme was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals last year. He had suggested enrolling Police Mitras in all the police stations of the country for “better policing”.

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma welcomed the Police Mitras at a function organised in Dwarka on Saturday. He also gave them wrist bands and identity cards that will help distinguish them from the general public.

Responsibilities

Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West), said the Police Mitras would be helping in crime prevention, crowd and traffic management, and ensuring safety of women, children and senior citizens.

The members are from various backgrounds and age groups and include people such as farmers, housewives, slum dwellers, social workers, retired officials, students, advocates and ex-Army personnel.

“The members had to pass through a rigorous verification process as per the detailed Standing Order issued by the Delhi Police,” said Dependra Pathak, Joint CP (South-Western Range).

Helping hand

The police said the citizens had already started playing a “proactive role” by assisting police personnel in the ongoing demonetisation facilitation arrangements at banks, post offices and petrol pumps. To what extent these citizens will be given a free hand continues to be discussed by the top officers. For now, these people are being attached with different police stations to be assigned tasks.