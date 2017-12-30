Citizens’ petition appeals for action

more-in

Several concerned citizens called on the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner on Friday to submit a petition, bearing 25,000 signatures, seeking urgent need to address the high levels of air pollution in the city.

The members of Citizens For Clean Air, in their three-page petition, demanded Dry Waste Collection Centres in all wards to stop open burning of waste, promote community-based treatment of organic waste, ensure compliance of Construction and Demolition Rules and National Green Tribunal construction guidelines, repair of all roads to prevent dust pollution, and installation of air monitoring devices for real-time air quality checking.

A road map

They also shared a road map to address local contributors of air pollution, particularly construction waste from renovation and repair being recklessly dumped around residential and school areas, and sought clarity on the agencies answerable and accountable for curbing the violations.