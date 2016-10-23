: A commuter, who had forgotten his bag containing valuables worth more than Rs. 3 lakh on a metro train, got it back, thanks to alert officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The incident happened on Friday. Raj Kumar, a resident of west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, approached the CISF in-charge at the Janakpuri West metro station around 8:50 p.m. saying he had left behind his bag on a train that had been on its way towards Sector 21, Dwarka. “The shift in-charge immediately alerted the Control Room of CISF, apart from senior officers of CISF and the station controller ,” said a CISF spokesperson.

By this time, the train had reached the Sector 8 metro station in Dwarka, where CISF officials and the station controller reached the platform and got all the coaches of the train checked. “On checking, an unattended bag was found,” he said.

On opening the bag, Rs. 2,76,559 in cash, 16 silver coins and two signed cheques to the tune of more than Rs. 2 lakh were found.

“The commuter was called to the Sector 8 metro station, and the bag handed over to him,” the spokesperson said.