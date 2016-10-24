: A commuter, who forgotten his bag containing valuables worth over Rs. 3 lakh in the metro, got it back, thanks to alert officials of the CISF.

The incident happened on Friday. Raj Kumar, a resident of west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, approached the CISF in-charge at Janakpuri West metro station around 8.50 p.m. saying he had left his bag on a train going towards Sector 21, Dwarka.

“The shift in-charge immediately alerted the CISF control room, apart from senior officers and the station controller,” said a CISF spokesperson. By this time, the train had reached the Sector 8 metro station in Dwarka, where CISF officials and the station controller reached the platform and got all the coaches of the train checked. “On checking, an unattended bag was found,” he said.

On opening the bag, Rs. 2,76,559 in cash, 16 silver coins and two signed cheques to the tune of more than Rs. 2 lakh were found.

“The commuter was called to the Sector 8 metro station, and the bag handed over to him,” the spokesperson said.