: Security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday helped a two-year-old child to reunite with her parents.

The child, Sonam, got separated from her parents while boarding a metro at the Qutab Minar station.

Her father, Md. Sagir, reported the matter to CISF officials at the Saket metro station around 2 p.m.

“Immediately, the matter was informed to the Operation Control Centre, senior officers of CISF and Station Controller. An announcement in this respect was made in all metro stations,” said a CISF spokesperson.

The child was traced to the Saket metro station. Around 2.30 p.m., her father went there to fetch her.