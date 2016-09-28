“Children can not be corrected in isolation. Correction, rehabilitation and introduction back into society has to be done in a holistic manner, where the parents and people involved closely with the life of the child are taken along in the entire process,’’ said Kevin Creeden, the director of assessment and research at the United States-based Whitney Academy.

He has over 30 years of clinical experience treating children, adolescents, and adults and families, and working extensively with sexually and physically aggressive youth.

He was in the city recently to share his expertise and participate in a workshop that looked at theoretical, research, and clinical underpinnings to a developmental treatment approach for children and adolescents with sexual behaviour problems. He also trains and consults both nationally and internationally to youth service, community, forensic services and mental health service agencies. Mr. Creeden said over the past decade more research has allowed care-givers to understand and treat juveniles better.

“My primary focus has been on issues of trauma and attachment difficulties, especially with regard to the neurological impact of trauma on behaviour,” he said.

Speaking about the scenario in India — with regard the rise in crimes by juveniles and the evolving mechanism to rehabilitate them in society — he said: “We have noticed that a positive adult influence in the life of juveniles benefits them immensely. We have to ensure this is not a chance occurrence but a benefit that is consciously offered to every child. The system has to ensure that every child has the chance to do well in life.”

He added that treating and rehabilitating children is now looked at with focus on more developmental, holistic, or strength based treatment models. “Our thinking has also been informed by significant advancements in the fields of neuroscience and neuro-development, and changing approaches to the treatment of trauma and attachment problems. The benefits of what we learn we have to pass on to the children.”