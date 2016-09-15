Patient at the dengue-chikungunya special ward at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

With the national capital witnessing a spurt in chikungunya and dengue cases, Delhi government on Thursday launched a helpline to provide medical assistance to people and help them locate nearest fever clinics.

Chikungunya is taking its toll in Delhi with the number of cases increasing to over 1,700 this season and fever clinics getting swamped with patients.

A senior government official said people can call at 011-22307145 to get information relating to the nearest fever clinics and also medical assistance.

The Health Department of the Delhi government has set up 355 fever clinics across the city to deal with dengue and chikungunya cases, the official said.

Besides, the government has also made public lists of its 24 hospitals where diagnostic tests are done free of cost.

Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and GTB Hospital are among these hospitals where free medicine is also available.

“The government has directed medical superintendents of its hospitals not to refuse to admit patients. There is no dearth of beds at government hospitals as about 2,000 beds are lying vacant,” the official said.

A 75-year-old man from south Delhi on Thursday succumbed to chikungunya complications at a city hospital, taking to 12 the number of fatalities due to the vector-borne disease in Delhi.

The death toll due to dengue in the city has increased to 18 while the total number of cases of the disease crossed over 1,150.