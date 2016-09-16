rising tally:Reiterating that chikungunya itself does not kill, doctors say that it is usually other chronic diseases, in combination with the infection, that cause death.Photo: Sandeep saxena

What is now a cause for concern is that dengue-related deaths, too, have started rising; the toll in the city stands at 18

The death toll due to chikungunya in the Capital has risen to 13.

A 75-year-old man from Kalkaji died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday morning, while Fortis (Shalimar Bagh) confirmed the death of a 60-year-old woman, who had tested positive for chikungunya, due to sepsis on Monday.

What is now a cause for concern is that dengue-related deaths, too, have started rising. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday reported nine dengue deaths since September 1.

“AIIMS has reported the death of nine patients suffering from dengue since September 1. A total of 96 patients suffering from dengue were admitted, of whom 56 have been discharged. Chikungunya caused one mortality and 65 patients were admitted,” said a statement issued by the hospital.

The first dengue death in the Capital was reported at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in July. The victim was a girl from Jaffrabad in north-east Delhi.

Combined toll of 27

The dengue toll in Delhi now stands at 18. The city also witnessed the death of 13 people due to chikungunya till September 15, with the latest being two men - aged 50 and 30 years - at AIIMS. With this, the combined toll of the vector-borne diseases has reached 27, which includes the death of a 30-year old due to malaria. The municipal corporations, meanwhile, peg the number of dengue, chikungunya and malaria infections at 1,158, 1,057 and 21 respectively.

According to the civic bodies, the highest number of dengue cases were reported in 2015, when 15,876 people were infected and 60 died.

Elderly worst hit

The elderly seem to be the worst hit. Experts have warned that their compromised immunity levels, combined with chronic health problems like heart or kidney ailments, could prove fatal. Doctors say that if a person has a history of a chronic disease, it may get aggravated by the chikungunya virus. Reiterating that chikungunya itself does not kill, Dr. Lalit Dar of AIIMS said it is usually other chronic diseases, in combination with chikungunya, that cause death.

