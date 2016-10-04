Noting that the “interests of the people are paramount”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join hands and resolve means to contain the spread of chikunguniya and dengue in the National Capital.

A bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur asked the LG to convene a meeting with Mr. Kejriwal, the Delhi Health Minister, the heads of the three municipal corporations, among others at 2 p.m. on October 5.

“In our opinion, for the general interest of the people of Delhi and considering the fact that a large number of people are affected by dengue and chikungunya, it would be appropriate if a meeting is convened by the Lieutenant Governor tomorrow at 2 pm,” the Supreme Court ordered.

The court outlined the purpose of the meeting as “to resolve issues relating to the better management of the problems faced by the people of Delhi due to dengue and chikungunya – and other issues, if so advised”.

The participants include Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation; Mohanjeet Singh, Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation; P.K. Gupta, Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation; Naresh Kumar, Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation; Mangu Singh, Chairman of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation; A.K. Puthia, General Manager of the Northern Railway; K.K. Sharma, Chief Secretary of Delhi; C.K. Mishra, Union Health Secretary; Uday Pratap Singh, the Vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and B. Reddy Sankar Babu, Chief Executive Officer – Delhi Cantonment Board.

The court said amicus curiae and senior advocate Colin Gonsalves would be present at the meeting.

“We make it clear that no substitute will be sent in case anyone amongst these officers is not available for any reason,” the court cautioned.

The court went on to disregard “certain remarks” made by against the incumbent Health Secretary, saying “the entire matter should be looked at in a spirit of co-operation”.