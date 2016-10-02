More than a month after he was sacked as Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab convener, Sucha Singh Chhotepur on Saturday floated a regional political outfit ‘Aapna Punjab Party’ which will fight in the 2017 Assembly polls in the State.

He also announced that a ‘Punjab Progressive Alliance’ will be set up soon, comprising of like-minded parties and people which will jointly contest elections in all 117 Assembly seats.

Mr Chhotepur, who gave his resignation from AAP on Friday, said floating of a regional party was the “need of the hour” after national parties like Congress, BJP, AAP and regional party SAD “failed” to take care of the interest of Punjab.

“(Parkash Singh) Badal who should have taken interest in the overall development of theSstate was busy in promoting his family’s interest. Congress has also ignored the interest of Punjab.

“While AAP which promised the moon to people did the opposite of what it promised. I was not given any fund, political power and it ignored the interest of the volunteers.

“It is essential for Punjab to have a regional party which can take care of the interests of Punjab. Several regional parties in other States are already performing well,” Mr Chhotepur said, adding the outfit will soon announce its district presidents and state committee.

On queries about tie-up with Navjot Singh Sidhu-led Awaaz-e-Punjab, he said he will welcome the former cricketer turned politician if he wanted to have an alliance with him.

“Many people are in contact with us to work and Punjab Progressive Alliance will be set up to jointly fight elections in all 117 seats,” he said. - PTI