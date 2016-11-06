Festive fervour:Devotees will congregate at Yamuna ghats on Sunday evening and Monday morning to offer prayers.Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

: Traffic jams in the Capital will continue for at least another two days as the city prepares to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Several diversions have been planned for Sunday and Monday when thousands of residents will gather at the city’s ghats to celebrate the festival.

The diversions will be effective from 3 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning. In south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, which is set to see a major gathering of devotees, vehicles will be diverted from Jaitpur Road to Lakkad Market.

No heavy vehicles or goods trucks will be allowed from Mukarba Chowk on Outer Ring Road towards Chandgi Ram Akhara. Depending on congestion on the ITO Bridge, vehicles coming from trans-Yamuna towards ITO could be diverted on Pushta Road to take Geeta Colony Bridge or Nizamudin Bridge.

Normal flow of traffic will be affected during the above-mentioned hours on the roads adjoining the major ghats of Yamuna and water bodies such Bhalaswa Lake and Haiderpur Canal.

Roads to avoid

“Commuters are advised to avoid the roads adjoining the ghats and other puja sites such as the stretch of Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Wazirabad Bridge, roads near ISBT Kashmere Gate, Pushta Road and Kalindi Kunj Bridge,” said Garima Bhatnagar, Joint CP (Traffic).

“Though there will be no restrictions for people headed to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and Nizamuddin Railway Station, commuters are advised to leave for their destinations well in advance,” added the officer.

Devotees will be congregating at the ghats from Sunday afternoon for offering prayers in the evening. While many devotees return home after that, a few opt to stay back through the night. The devotees return to the ghats early on Monday and offer prayers before dispersing.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has prohibited the use of Yamuna Ghat from Zero Pushta Sonia Vihar to Second Pushta Sonia Vihar for observing the festival.