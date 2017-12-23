Delhi

Chautala gets 2-week parole

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted two-week parole to INLD chief O. P. Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam case, to look after his ailing wife.

Justice Mukta Gupta, however, restrained the former Haryana Chief Minister from getting involved in any other activity or moving out of Sirsa, where his wife is admitted to a hospital.

While granting the relief, the court asked him to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

“He should confine himself to the hospital at Sirsa, where his wife is admitted and is in the ICU, unless she is shifted to another hospital,” the court said.

