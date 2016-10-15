A special food festival in the city is celebrating the culinary delights of the ancient city of Varanasi.

The food festival, which started on Friday and ends on October 17, has been organised at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in east Delhi’s Shahdara.

“To bring out the flavours of each delicacy, executive chef Rohit Tokhi and chef de cuisine Ashwani Kumar Singh travelled to Varanasi to gather the secrets of the food geniuses hidden in the lanes of the holy city. The dishes include tamater ki chat , bhajiya and jalebi , chenna dahi vada , languata , baati chokha , besan ki katli , fresh thandai , ganne ka juice and more,” said a hotel spokesperson.

The event is part of a series of similar festivals named “Grand Trunk Culinary Journey”. The festivals organised in Delhi by the hotel earlier include culinary delights from Amritsar and Old Delhi.