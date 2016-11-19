Year-long campaign to end on her birth centenary

To mark the beginning of Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary year, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust (IGMT) is organising a year-long campaign, titled “I Am Courage”. Ms. Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917.

A three-day cultural event will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum. The theme of the event is “India Remembers Indira”. The event will begin on Saturday at the museum, which is located in the house where she lived and died. The programme will include performances by folk dancers and stalls by craftsmen from across the country. A website on Ms. Gandhi will also be launched and will include quotes, images, videos and significant milestones of her life.

Highlight

The highlight of the campaign will be an exhibition of photographs put together by Pramod K.G., who has chosen from an archival collection of over 30,000 photographs. The 200 images selected will be on display in a exhibition titled “Indira: A Life of Courage”. Many photographs, the organisers said, will be made public for the first time. The exhibition will open on November 22 at Swaraj Bhawan, the ancestral home of the Nehru family in Allahabad. The exhibition will go on a five-city tour before reaching Delhi in November 2017.

IGMT secretary Suman Dubey said the photo exhibition will give an insight into her life, personality, achievements, leadership and — above all — her relationship with the people of the country.

“In particular, we want to bring her to life for the youth who may have read about her as a figure in India’s recent history, but who deserve and need to know more about the person who contributed so much to making India what it is today.”