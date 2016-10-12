Requests the Authority to allocate it a plot of land in the Capital

Facing “constraints of space” at its present headquarters, the CBSE has requested the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to allocate it a piece of land in the Capital. The Central Board of Secondary Education is presently headquartered in Preet Vihar in east Delhi, where, senior officials told PTI, it has been facing a space crunch with increasing staff and more quantum of work. “Another reason is that some of the important CBSE offices are located at places which are quite far from the headquarters. So we have written to the DDA that we should be allotted a plot,” an official said “At one time, the staff strength was around 900, which is now over 1,500. Even the number of schools affiliated to CBSE has increased.” — PTI