AAP leader H S Phoolka today claimed that CBI is shielding Congress’ Jagdish Tytler in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, amid reports that a witness was willing to join the investigation, but the probe agency filed a report in the court saying he was untraceable.

He alleged that the CBI under the Modi government is making wrong statement in the court to ensure that Congress is not harmed in the upcoming polls in Punjab and claimed that this is the “biggest proof” of alliance between the BJP-Akali Dal and the Congress.

“Narinder Singh, who is a witness in the Jagdish Tytler case, has gone on record to a newspaper saying that he is willing to join the investigation in the 1984 carnage,” the AAP leader, who is contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, claimed.

“Why is the CBI telling the court that Narinder Singh is untraceable? We provided the CBI with his contact information, but it appears to be unwilling to investigate this case,” he alleged.

“This shows that this Akali Dal-BJP government is doing everything possible to protect a Congress leader in the 1984 carnage case,” claimed Phoolka, who has been representing victims of the riots in court for the last few decades.

“If the BJP government arrests Tytler and throws him in jail then it will harm the Congress,” he said. - PTI

