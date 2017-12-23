CBI registers graft case against NBCC Chairman

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against NBCC Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Anoop Kumar Mittal and others for alleged corruption in the ₹2,150-crore redevelopment project of ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan. Two accused, including a government official, have been arrested for their alleged role.

‘Demanded bike’

Those arrested have been identified as government servant Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Akashdeep Chauhan, an employee of Mumbai-based Capacite Structures, which had been trying to get a part of the project.

It is alleged that Mr. Mishra had demanded a Royal Enfield bike to exert his influence on Mr. Mittal to get the job done.

The agency arrested Mr. Mishra when he was allegedly receiving the bike as illegal gratification from Mr. Chouhan on Friday night. “Searches were carried out in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

The accused have been taken into four-day custody. The residential and official premises of Mr. Mittal were not searched,” said an official. The CBI FIR states that NBCC (India) Limited had awarded a work contract to the joint venture of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd. and Shapoorji Pallonji Qatar WLL for ₹2,149.93 crore.

Capacite Structures was allegedly trying to get a sub-contract from Shapoorji Pallonji.

The agency has alleged that Capacity Structures’ managing director Sanjay Kulkarni approached Rishabh Agrawal, who had good contacts among public servants. The “middleman” allegedly roped in Mr. Mishra, who had close links with certain senior functionaries of NBCC Limited.

Sub-contract

It is alleged that under the influence of Mr. Mishra, Mr. Mittal “strongly directed” the Executive Director of NBCC to settle the matter in favour of Capacite Structures.

As part of the alleged conspiracy, on December 15, the Capacity Structures’ managing director had a meeting with representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji, including Sanjay Kharkhanis, and senior NBCC officials, including Executive Director Rakesh Gupta.

After the meeting, Mr. Mittal allegedly assured Mr. Kulkarni and Mr. Mishra that the work will be done and that if Capacite Structure did not get the work, he would ensure that it was not given to anyone else.