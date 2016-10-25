The BI has registered a case in connection with the alleged abduction of Rahul Sachan, a crucial prosecution witness in the rape cases against self- styled godman Asaram Bapu, from Lucknow in November last year.

Sachan, an Ayurvedic practitioner who was a given protection by the Lucknow Police, went missing on November 25 from his residence in old Lucknow area.

He had claimed to be the personal assistant of Asumal Harpalani aka Asaram Bapu since 2009 to 2013.

“CBI has registered a case related to alleged kidnapping of Rahul Sachan, a resident of Balanganj, Lucknow on the orders of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court and taken over investigation of the case which was earlier registered at Thakurganj Police Station, Lucknow,” CBI spokesperson R. K. Gaur said here on Monday.

The agency took over the probe on the direction of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on August 29, 2016 which underlined the “slipshod manner of investigation” while handing over the case to CBI. - PTI