Deceased claimed harassment by those probing corruption case against him

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday launched an inquiry into allegations by B.K. Bansal, suspended Corporate Affairs Director-General, and his son, who both committed suicide on Tuesday, that they, along with his wife and daughter, were harassed by some of its officials involved in an investigation of a corruption case filed against him.

The two women had ended their lives on July 19.

“We have today received communication from the Delhi Police enclosing therewith the purported handwritten notes of Mr. Bansal and his son Yogesh. It contains allegations against certain CBI officials in connection with the ongoing bribery investigation against him and others,” said CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur. He said the agency had decided to investigate the allegations.

‘Yogesh had depression’

“If any violation is established, strict action will be taken against the CBI officials. The competent court will be informed,” he said.

A Patiala House court bail order dated August 30 noted that the suspended official’s son Yogesh had depression.

Bribe charge

Bansal was arrested on July 16 when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs.9 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman, Vishvadeep Bansal, for not recommending a Special Fraud Investigation Office probe against the Mumbai-based Elder Pharmaceuticals.

“He had earlier taken Rs.11 lakh from the accused persons.

“During searches, over Rs. 56 lakh in cash, jewellery and gold worth Rs.87 lakh and papers related to 20 immoveable properties were seized,” a CBI official said.

