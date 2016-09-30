A special court here has imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the CBI for its failure to examine a prosecution witness in the 2006 Naval War Room leak case.

The witness was not examined as the Special Prosecutor in the case was busy in the Delhi High Court.

“Witness (Retd.) Commander Atul Nag is present since morning. It is now stated by proxy counsel for Special Prosecutor for the CBI, Rajiv Mohan, that he is held up in the High Court in some matter and will be coming around lunch time.

Defence refused to wait

However, the defence counsel submit that they are not willing to wait till that time, as they are waiting since morning and have urgent matters in other courts to attend.

Therefore, for rendering today’s purpose as infructuous and since the witness is present since morning and has to be discharged unexamined, cost of Rs. 5,000 is imposed upon the CBI,” the court said.

Later, the court directed the CBI to engage another prosecutor after it was informed that the current prosecutor had written to the probe agency asking to be relieved of the responsibility.

Former naval officer Kulbhushan Parashar, former commander Vijender Rana, sacked naval commander V. K. Jha, former IAF Wing Commander Sambha Jee L Surve and alleged arms dealer Abhishek Verma are facing trial in the case of criminal conspiracy under the IPC and the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

While Prashar, Surve, Rana and Jha are out on bail, Abhishek Verma is in judicial custody.

The investigating agency has alleged that over 7,000 pages of sensitive defence information from the Naval War Room and the Air Force Headquarters, having a direct bearing on national security, were leaked.

