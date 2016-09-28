The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Umesh Rajput in Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband in 2011. One of the accused was the first informant in the case.

The accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar Vaishnav and Vikas Bansal, both residents of Kansanghi village. “Shiv Kumar had informed the local police about the journalist’s murder. Umesh Rajput was shot dead at his Chhura residence on January 23, 2011,” said a CBI official.

“The mother of the second accused lives with Shiv Kumar. Both the accused have been remanded in four days’ CBI custody,” said the official.

The CBI had registered the murder case in February 2015 on the directions of the Chhattisgarh High Court after the journalist’s younger brother moved a writ petition. The local police had earlier registered the case against unknown persons on the basis of the information provided by Shiv Kumar.

Documenting mysterious deaths of 27 journalists in different parts of the country since 1992, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists had last month observed that before he was shot dead, Umesh Rajput was reporting on alleged medical negligence and on the son of a politician who was allegedly involved in an illegal gambling racket.