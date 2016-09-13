Civic bodies say that a total of 1,158 dengue and 1,057 chikungunya cases were recorded this year till September 10.

The number of dengue and chikungunya cases both crossed the 1,000-mark last week as over 300 new patients each of the vector-borne diseases were recorded in the week that ended September 10.

According to the municipal corporations of Delhi, a total of 1,158 dengue and 1,057 chikungunya cases were recorded this year till September 10.

A total of 497 chikungunya cases and 387 dengue cases were recorded in the past week alone.

South Delhi worst-hit

South Delhi continues to be the worst-hit, with 255 dengue and 202 chikungunya cases reported till September 10, followed by North Delhi and East Delhi.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has recorded 105 dengue and 148 chikungunya cases, while the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has seen 70 dengue and 57 chikungunya cases.

Subhash Arya, the Leader of the House in the SDMC, said that South Delhi had seen a higher number of cases compared to other parts of the city because of the construction sites.

“The maximum ongoing Metro construction work is in South Delhi. That leads to water collecting near the sites, where mosquitoes breed. We are making extra efforts to control the diseases. We have started 12 mobile fever clinics,” said Mr. Arya.

While the three corporations have been carrying out regular checks for mosquito breeding, the spread of the vector-borne diseases continues unabated. So far this year, the civic bodies have sprayed over 15 lakh houses and conducted over two crore home visits to check for mosquito breeding.

During the inspections, a total of 1.21 lakh homes were found to have mosquitoes breeding on their premises.

Getting strict

The corporations have launched 10,508 prosecutions and issued 1.05 lakh legal notices, including against government offices, schools and hospitals for allowing mosquito breeding on the premises.

As per official records, the north civic body cracked down on government and private institutes from August 19 till 31.

Ironically, the corporation’s own Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, which is seeing an increase of fever patients, was challaned for mosquito breeding.

Offices of MTNL, Northern Railways, Delhi Jal Board and the Delhi Development Authority were among those challaned.

Several educational institutions, including the North Corporation’s own primary school in Anand Parbat and Zakir Hussain College, were also challaned.

