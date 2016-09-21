In despair:Mamta with her surviving daughter, three-year-old Laxmi, in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Tuesday.— Photo: Shiv Sunny

Family says it searched all farmhouses in the area, barring the one where the girls were found later

: While two minor sisters lay starving in a farmhouse in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar for nearly 72 hours, attempts by their family members to search the property were allegedly met with strong resistance by the caretaker.

The girls — aged 18 months and three years — allegedly went missing on Friday. While three-year-old Laxmi survived the ordeal, Vineeta died of starvation, said the police.

“I was washing clothes and my daughters were playing behind me. They went missing around 4 p.m. We searched almost all the farmhouses in the area, but were denied entry into the very farmhouse where they were found,” said Mamta.

Ram Pyari, the children’s grandmother, claimed she was roughed up by the caretaker, Manoj, when she tried to enter the farmhouse, which primarily serves as banquet hall.

“The caretaker and his wife were at the farmhouse on all the three days that my granddaughters were locked up inside. Had they let us in even once we could have saved Vineeta’s life,” she told The Hindu .

Foul play

Despite the police maintaining that the girls got locked up inside the hall of the farmhouse accidentally, the family suspects foul play. Laxmi allegedly told them that an “uncle” called her to the farmhouse and promised to give her chips on Friday evening.

“The uncle made us lie down on the sofas,” the girl reportedly told the family.

The hall where the sisters were found did not have open windows, food or water.

“There were sofas everywhere. They were too high for us to climb over....” Laxmi said.

The sisters kept shouting for help for most of the first two days, but no one heard them. Their cries for help decreased later as they struggled to stay conscious without food or water.

It was only when the banquet hall was opened for potential customers late on Monday afternoon that they were discovered.

“Laxmi was barely able to walk. When I asked her about her sister, she said Vineeta was sleeping under the sofa. When I saw Vineeta, I couldn’t recognise her. She had lost so much weight and there were ants crawling all over her face,” said their mother.

“There was a gardener watering the lawns on all the days. The caretaker and his wife also live in the same building. How did none of them hear their cries for help?” said their uncle Babu.

These suspicions prompted the girls’ parents, who work as caretakers at an under-construction farmhouse nearby, and some neighbours to go on the rampage. The group burnt down and broke some property belonging to the farmhouse.

The caretaker has been arrested and booked for causing death by negligence. Fearing more violence, heavy police force was deployed in the area on Monday and Tuesday.