Committee offers suggestions to improve functioning

A high-powered committee that was formed to offer recommendations to improve the functioning of mortuaries in the Capital has ruled out amalgamation of small mortuaries with the bigger hospitals, the Delhi High Court was informed.

A Bench headed by Justice B. D. Ahmed was informed that the committee was formed in August to consider suggestions given by Dr. Vijay Dhankar to improve the functioning of mortuaries.

Of all the suggestions, the committee was at variance on three points – amalgamation of small autopsy centres with bigger ones, expansion of timings at these centres, and video-recording of autopsies.

The Bench, which was hearing a PIL initiated by it after the body of a murder accused was ‘manhandled’ while in the mortuary at Rajan Babu TB Hospital, has now given the government and agencies concerned three weeks to consider the committee’s report.

Also, it asked advocate Saqib, the amicus in the matter and the counsel for the Delhi government, to jointly visit some mortuaries and see how they work.

The committee was of the view that post-mortem services should be provided in accordance with the prevalent practice of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A suggestion that services be provided from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in two shifts — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. — was not well received by the committee, which was of the view that with the skeletal staff available the centres were just about able to provide services between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“In such a scenario, we cannot contemplate expansion of timings with provisions of shifts. It would be impractical, untenable with the danger of an already weak system breaking down completely,” it said while emphasising that recruitment of staff is of utmost importance and should be the prime concern as part of any comprehensive effort to improve the functioning of autopsy centres.

Not the best plan

The committee was also of the view that amalgamation of small mortuaries with the bigger hospitals was not the best way forward in terms of better utilisation of manpower and equipment in the current scenario.

According to the committee, transporting bodies from one autopsy centre to another would result in delayed post-mortems. Besides, it would lead to harassment of the next of the kin of the deceased as they will have to travel from one centre to another.

Transportation over longer distances further burdens the logistics and economics of operation, and larger centres would need an enormous upgrade of storage facility to cater to the increased load, it said while advising that more autopsy centres be opened in places where a larger number of people reside.

About the video-recording and photographing of bodies during autopsies, the committee said that the same was already being performed in cases of custodial deaths, medical boards, and when the investigating authorities deemed it necessary.

It said that the current arrangement is attuned to using this facility on a need-to basis with cost-to-benefit ratio.

HC hears plea initiated after a body was ‘manhandled’ in hospital mortuary