The traders’ wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start a campaign in the markets asking traders and buyers to boycott Chinese goods.

With the markets abuzz this festive season, AAP traders wing chief Brijesh Goyal said they will conduct “surgical strikes against Chinese goods”.

The move comes after China “supported” Pakistan.

“China is supporting Pakistan, which is responsible for terrorism. Moreover, the Indian manufacturers should earn more in the festive season,” said Mr. Goyal.

The Aam Aadmi Party traders’ wing has also demanded a ban on import of Chinese goods.

“The Centre should also ban goods from China just as we have boycotted Pakistan,” he added.