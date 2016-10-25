Next time a traffic policeman stops you in Gurugram, smile and be polite. You may be on camera.

The traffic policemen here have been equipped with cameras that will not only strengthen their performance and accountability, but also inculcate a positive behavioural change in both the policemen and the citizens. For now, 15 cameras have been procured.

Will be attached to uniform

The small video cameras attached to the uniform will capture video and audio recordings of incidents and violations. Accompanied by a powerful and easy-to-use evidence management software, these are expected to enhance road safety for the traffic policeman and the Gurugram residents.

The initiative has been supported by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Weighing less than 150 gm, the cameras will allow the policemen to adjust the lens and record what is in front of them. The general public, too, will know if they are being recorded.

The cameras, imported from the United Kingdom, have rechargeable, non-removable batteries that can run for over six hours.