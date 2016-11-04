: A Delhi court has granted bail to a Rajasthan Police sub-inspector, who was allegedly the kingpin in an all-India racket of stealing call detail records (CDR) of businessmen and private persons and selling them.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had busted the racket in July this year and arrested six persons, including the police official, in connection with the crime.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajani Ranga granted bail to Mukesh Kumar Meena, posted in the Cyber Cell of the State police in Jaipur, on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 20,000 with one surety of a like amount.

“A perusal of the record reveals that all the five co-accused have been released on bail and charge-sheet has been filed. In these circumstances, I am of the view that no fruitful purpose would be served by curtailing the liberty of the accused person by keeping him behind bars,’’ the Magistrate said while granting him bail.