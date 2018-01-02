Cabinet to take call on yatra scheme proposal

more-in

A proposal for starting a new scheme to fund 77,000 Delhiites on religious pilgrimages every year is likely to be tabled before the Cabinet soon, according to Delhi government officials involved in the planning.

The initiative, which may be called the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra scheme, will offer 1,100 residents in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on a government-funded pilgrimage. A senior official said the proposal was being finalised and would be sent to the Cabinet for a decision this month.

Eligibility criteria

While the number of beneficiaries a year had been decided, it is yet to be decided as to who would be eligible to apply for the scheme.

Making the scheme open for senior citizens, as is the case in other States with similar programmes, or widening the age bracket to those 45 years or older were the options discussed. According to another official, the scheme would most likely be for senior citizens, but the final decision would be taken by the Cabinet.

Under the plan, the Revenue Department would fund the trips, which would be organised through the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

The DTTDC would hire buses and deploy liaison officials to go along on the trips, which would have four different routes to start with.

The proposed destinations include Badrinath, Kedarnath, Haridwar and Mathura. While the plan currently does not include travel insurance, officials said there was consensus on the need for it, but the amount of cover was yet to be decided. Similar schemes have been in place in Rajasthan and Odisha for some time now. Both those States offer senior citizens the opportunity to avail of the funding. While the Rajasthan government had earlier started the scheme with rail travel, it added air travel this year.