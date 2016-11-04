Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had to cancel a Cabinet meeting, which was scheduled to deliberate on measures to control pollution, following the detention of his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Mr. Sisodia was detained when he was going to meet the family of an ex-serviceman who committed suicide over the issue of One Rank One Pension .

The Cabinet Ministers were scheduled to discuss a plan to deal with air pollution at 4 p.m., but the meeting had to be cancelled.

“We are having to postpone the Cabinet meeting. Why? Because the Centre has resorted to hooliganism,” Mr. Kejriwal said. — PTI