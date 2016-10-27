: Several Ola cab drivers held a protest outside the cab aggregator’s Udyog Vihar office on Wednesday morning, accusing the company of bringing its own vehicles on the road and affecting their earnings. Those on protest also accused the company of charging higher commission from them and depriving them of the “incentives” by terming the trips invalid without assigning any reason.

“When I attached my vehicle to Ola in March this year, I earned a handsome amount for the first couple of months, ranging from Rs.50,000-60,000 per month. Things changed after the company introduced its own vehicles on loan in June this year. Now the drivers with the company’s vehicles get more trips and others like me are finding it difficult to make ends meet. So far, I have not earned enough to pay the installment of my vehicle’s loan this month,” said Shakeel Ahmed, who owns a Swift Dzire.

Similarly, the drivers protesting at the spot alleged that the company had drastically reduced the fare per kilometre since its inception, but had increased the commission several fold, making it difficult for them to survive. “When the company started its operation, it would charge Rs.12-14 per km from the passengers and the rate of commission was just 10 per cent. Now the commission rate has increased to 30 per cent, but the fare has come down to Rs.6-8 per km, making it difficult for us to carry on,” said Naveen Kumar, another driver. The protesters alleged that the number of trips for the incentive had been increased from five to 12 over the past year and most of the drivers were not able to meet the new criterion. “Even if we manage to make the requisite number of trips, a couple of them are cancelled as invalid without assigning any reason, depriving us of the benefits. We are forced to work for 18-20 hours a day,” said Shubham Mandal.

Most of the drivers accused the company of not supplying them the copies of the agreements made at the time of attaching their vehicles and also of not being transparent in deduction of Income Tax from their earnings. Some of them even complained of their vehicles being detached without any notice or reason. They also said that there was no mechanism for the drivers to give their feedback while the passengers were free to make complaints against them.

Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Union general-secretary Mangat Ram Vohra said that the company had lured the drivers with the promise of making Rs.1-1.5 lakh per month and now introduced its own vehicles after it had established itself. He demanded that the company take back all the detached vehicles and not bring its own vehicles. “They never disclosed their plan to introduce their own vehicles. Hundreds of drivers bought vehicles on loan, lured by their promises, and are now left in a lurch,” said Mr. Vohra. He added that the fare should be charged at the government approved rate of Rs.12-14 per km.

Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union president Balwant Singh Bhullar said that the unions were committed to continue their protests till the time their demands were met. Ola did not respond to an email sent to them seeking their response to the accusations.