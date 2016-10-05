: A cab driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 10-year-old neighbour in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar on September 30.

According to the police, the accused, Ravi (40), approached the girl when she was playing outside her house. He allegedly lured her on the pretext of a joy ride and ice cream, and took her to an isolated spot where he molested her.

Victim thrashed

He also allegedly thrashed her and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

He then dropped the girl back to her house, added the police.

When the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, a complaint was lodged at the Preet Vihar police station.

Ravi has been booked under the POCSO Act and IPC sections.