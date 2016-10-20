‘Predatory’ pricing in the cab aggregation industry is harmful, said stakeholders and experts during a recent round-table discussion organised at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon.

The panel included senior executives from prominent aggregation platforms like Ola, Baxi, Shuttl, Meru and BlaBlaCar. Also, industry experts such as Sanjeev Ahuja, Neeraj Sethi, and former public health advisor to the planning commission and Dilip Chenoy were part of the panel.

With international players entering the country with substantial funds, the price and earnings balance has taken a tilt. As a result, local players and incumbents are forced to either suffer or succumb to pricing that is competitive to these low fares, the MDI said in a statement.

Cab aggregation in India, which includes international, local and incumbents players in the form of radio taxis and local black and yellow taxis, is at the brink of these developments with the government looking to introduce regulations to monitor these practices. This is besides ensuring a level playing field that accommodates all players, the statement added.

Professor M.P. Jaiswal, Dean, Research at MDI, said that the sharing economy in India was at a nascent stage, which is why it becomes important for the government to set determinants for discussions without restricting aggregators.

Professor Jaiswal, Prageet Aeron and Parul Gupta from the MDI, are conducting a preliminary survey that is to be followed by a nation-wide survey, which aims to identify benefits of the sharing economy model, find the motivation of the drivers, analyse pain points of passengers, and the need for a regulatory policy for the aggregator business.

‘Law too archaic’

Most panellists representing the aggregators argued that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is too archaic to suit the technology disruptions in India, thereby highlighting the need for the government to design a regulatory framework that will enable and not restrict these aggregators.

At the same time, it was noted that government agencies should restrict monopolistic practices and capital dumping by players in the interest of the stakeholders.

Rajeev Gupta, Managing Director (Resource Development International), who was moderating the session, expressed concerns about the business models being followed by cab aggregators. He pointed out that this was another kind of capital dumping that was detrimental to the long-term health of the economy.

“Today, the revenue to drivers are in the range of Rs. 90,000-1,00,000, which is far beyond the sustainable limits of what a legitimate business model can allow. This indiscriminate capital dumping needs to be looked at seriously,” said Siddharth Pahwa, CEO of Meru Cabs.

Pranay Jivrajka, COO, Ola, added to this saying, “In the long run, this will not benefit anyone and it never has in the past. Being an aggregator, we have to react to competition. But, we need to figure out how to prevent that. Once we come up with a solution and that will be true for everyone.”

According to industry experts, local players are forced to succumb to low fares