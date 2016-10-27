Businessmen brothers kidnapped in Bihar rescued

Two Delhi-based contractors, allegedly kidnapped from Patna airport on Friday, were safely rescued in a joint operation by a team of Bihar and Delhi police from the forest areas of Maoist-affected Lakhisarai district in the early hours of Wednesday.

This is the first major kidnapping since the Grand Alliance government headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took over.

Tip-off

Acting on a tip-off, the police team trekked about 15 km into the jungle to reach the forested Shringrishi area and rescued from Suresh Sharma (43) and Kapil Sharma (27). The labour contractors for stone inlay work in Delhi and live in south Delhi’s Badarpur.

The police also nabbed five of the kidnappers following brief exchange of fire. No money changed hands, even though there was a ransom demand for Rs.4 crore, said the police.

“Five persons have also been arrested in the operation, some more people may be arrested. The whole nexus will soon be exposed,” Bihar Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar told The Hindu .

Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said: “They recently received a huge contract for stone inlay work for a large construction site in Bihar. The people offering the contract had also arranged air tickets for the brothers.”

The brothers reached Patna airport at 6.20 p.m. on Friday and were picked up in a car to be taken to the alleged site. However, their families received a call from them around 11 p.m., saying they had been abducted. Thereafter, their mobile phones were found to be switched off. The kidnappers allegedly also claimed they were naxalites to scare the victims’ families into paying ransom.

The Bihar Police constituted a special investigating team, while another team coordinated with the Delhi Police crime branch and formed a team from Delhi. The two teams raided the home of a person known to the victims.

One Ayub Khan, also a labour contractor, was apprehended. He provided vital clues about the abductors, said the police. That helped identify one of the kidnappers. Acting on the clues and help from surveillance, the Bihar Police finally rescued the brothers on Wednesday.

Following their release, the brothers told journalists in Lakhisarai that they were tortured.

“They didn’t even give us food or water…it was a nightmare. We were beaten up and injected with sedatives by four-five armed men who were guarding us in the jungle,” said Mr. uresh Sharma.

The police later said the kidnapping was executed by notorious criminal Ranjit Don.

“Ranjit Mandal, Sanjit Kumar Pintu, Lallan and Manoj Yadav have been arrested along with four country-made pistols, 15 cartridges. Some food item and drugs too were seized from a bag on the spot,” said the police official.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was in Jharkhand on Wednesday to participate in a protest, praised the police officers involved in the operation.