Businessman shot dead in Central Delhi

A businessman was shot dead by two motorbike-borne assailants near his house in Central Delhi’s Prasad Nagar on Tuesday night. The incident took place around 9 p.m. when the victim, Pradeep Kapoor, was on his way home from his Karol Bagh office. The police said a case of murder has been registered on the basis of an eyewitness account. Cops are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused. The eyewitness told the police that Kapoor had an argument with the two men, following which one of the men fished out a pistol and fired two rounds at him from point-blank range. — Staff Reporter