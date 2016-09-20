The Centre has sought a report from Delhi Police over the death of a 21-year-old woman who was brutally stabbed 22 times by a stalker in broad daylight.

“We have sought a fact report from Delhi Police Commissioner over the incident. Whatever happened is very sad,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said.

The woman, who was a teacher, was stabbed to death by her 34-year-old stalker, who attacked her nearly 22 times as passersby looked on in north Delhi’s Burari area.

The accused, identified as Surender Singh, carried out the frenzied attack when the victim, Karuna, was walking through the area at 9 a.m.

Motorists and passersby looked on as Surender Singh dragged the girl, who fell down as she tried to save herself, and relentlessly attacked her.