House of horror:Rosy and Bunty, along with their three children, rented a single room nearly two years ago in Outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli.— Photo: Shiv Sunny

Most fights stemmed from the fact that Bunty suspected Rosy of cheating on him with other men

Even when their parents were by their side, the abandoned sisters were surrounded by domestic abuse and frequent violent quarrels. Most of the fights ended with the sisters getting thrashed from either or both parents, said their neighbours in Outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli.

Most fights stemmed from the fact that Bunty suspecting Rosy of having extramarital affairs, said Sanjay Kumar, their landlord.

Before she allegedly abandoned her daughters and left with her two-year-old son around three months ago, Rosy worked at a garments store in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi. Often inebriated, Bunty allegedly suspected her of being involved with someone at work and would question her if she ever returned home a little later than her usual time.

“Accusing her of being with a male friend, Bunty would often not allow Rosy to enter the house when she returned from work. She would spend hours, sometimes the entire night, loitering around outside her home on such days,” alleged the landlord.

On other occasions, the couple would hit each other outside their home. These fights would continue late into nights too.

“We have a right to sleep in peace. The couple would disturb our sleep because of their loud fights,” said Vijender, their neighbour.

The fights had left Rosy bleeding from the head on at least two occasions in the past but the police were never called to settle the issue, said neighbours. “We believe she abandoned her family because of the constant abuse,” added Vijender.

No one in the Nepali Colony of Samaypur Badli appeared to know where the family hails from. The couple, along with their three children, had taken a single room on a monthly rent of Rs.1,600 around two years ago.

Most of the fights ended with the sisters getting thrashed from either or both parents