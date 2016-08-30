Nightmare:Among the worst-affected routes were Sardar Patel Marg and Ring Road from Ashram Chowk to Dhaula Kuan; (right) vehicles wade through rainwater on Monday.Photos: Sushil Kumar Verma, PTI

In possibly the worst traffic snarls witnessed in Delhi this monsoon, commuters were stranded on roads for hours together as heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Monday.

Among the worst-affected routes were Sardar Patel Marg from Teen Murti Marg to Dhaula Kuan and Ring Road from Ashram Chowk to Dhaula Kuan. Waterlogging turned out to be such a menace that motorists were forced to keep to just one lane at several stretches.

Commuters on Sardar Patel Marg reportedly took around three hours to travel a distance of four kilometres.

No relief

“Each time it rains, we are stuck on Sardar Patel Marg. Today, I did not budge from a spot on this road for over an hour,” complained Surbhi Kaur, who routinely travels on this route. The scenario was worse on Ring Road from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan. A commuter, Vasundhara, reportedly travelled two kilometres in three hours on this stretch.

The posh Lutyens’ Delhi also had its own share of traffic woes. Among other areas badly affected were Greater Kailash, Subroto Park, Lajpat Nagar, Mayapuri, Nangloi, ITO, Raj Ghat, IP Flyover, Loha Pul and Kashmiri Gate.

The traffic police, however, said the situation was under control at several places.

“Most of our personnel were out on the roads to regulate traffic,” said Sandeep Goel, Special CP (Traffic).