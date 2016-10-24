A four-storey building collapsed in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday night. No casualties were reported as the residents were evacuated and the authorities alerted well in time.

The impact of the collapse, which was reported from Jahangirpuri’s D-Block, was felt in the next building too, which suffered damages. Officials said the adjacent building has also been evacuated.

Prima facie it appears that a poor foundation caused the collapse. The immediate trigger, however, was ongoing construction on the fourth floor. Residents on the first three floors had rushed out after feeling tremors on Friday. The building was evacuated soon after with the authorities on standby. The building gave way barely half an hour after evacuation.

