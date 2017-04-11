Buffaloes stolen, cows left behind in south-west Delhi

more-in

A week after eight buffaloes were stolen from south-west Delhi’s New Roshanpura, another ten were stolen from Chhawala area in the early hours of Sunday.

The thieves, however, left two cows behind.

This is the third such incident reported from the area in the last 15 days.

On Sunday around 1.30 a.m, 28-year-old Pradeep Yadav, a resident of Paprawat village, returned from Janki Hospital with his daughter who was ill and saw his buffaloes for the last time.

Cows left alone

“I had 10 buffaloes, two cows and six calfs in the dairy right in front of my house. They took all the buffaloes, but thankfully they left the rest,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu.

In a statement give to the police, Mr. Yadav said that they were all sleeping inside the house when the theft took place and were informed of the incident around 2.30a.m. when Mr. Yadav’s mother Murti woke up and saw that the buffaloes were missing.

“We checked the area but couldn’t find any of them. We suspect they were stolen,” Mr. Yadav told the police.

The next day, Mr. Yadav and his family checked the CCTV footage of a gym, which is a kilometer away from their residence, and found out that the buffaloes were taken in two trucks accompanied by another car.

“I checked the footage and saw that my cattle were taken in two trucks and a car could also be seen. They came from the side of Deenpur and after the theft, they took the vehicles towards Chhawala in Najafgarh,” said Mr. Yadav.

Yadav said that another victim of a similar theft, which took place on March 2, also saw the footage and said that it was the same truck in which his buffaloes were taken.

‘Same gang’

“It’s the same gang that’s operating and they only take the buffaloes, not the cows. In our village, over 18 buffaloes have been stolen in the past 15 days ” Mr. Yadav said.

He also alleged that he took the footage from the gym in his phone and showed it to the police but they didn’t pay heed to it.

However, the police have registered a case under section 457 (house-trespass by night to commit crime) and 380 (theft) of the IPC.

Police officials remained unavailable for comment on the case.